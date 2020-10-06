UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Instagram Moves To Label 'State-Controlled Media' Accounts, Posts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

UPDATE - Instagram Moves to Label 'State-Controlled Media' Accounts, Posts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Instagram has moved to label accounts and posts of "state-controlled media," following the lead of its parent company Facebook, technology website Engadget reported.

According to the outlet, journalist Casey Michel was the first to have noticed that users in the United States see such labels appear on profile pages and posts.

Redfish, In the Now and Soapbox have already been reportedly designated as "Russia state-controlled media." The outlets have started reacting to the label within their bios by saying: "We disagree" and "That's not nice!"

Later in the day, Russia's RT broadcaster said its Instagram account had received such designation not only in its profile header but in all of its posts as well.

The account of the channel's editor-in-chief, Margarita Simonyan, has also been marked this way. The account of the RIA Novosti news agency is now the same way.

On a support page, Instagram explains that it holds these accounts to "a higher standard of transparency because we believe they combine the influence of a media organization with the backing of a state."

Facebook began to apply the relevant policy in June.

Related Topics

Technology Russia Facebook Company Same Lead United States June Media All Instagram

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary General sensitizes the international ..

5 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

15 minutes ago

PPP approaches IHC to become party in case against ..

37 minutes ago

Show cause notices to 41 teachers

1 minute ago

Giant pandas attract visitors at their new homes

1 minute ago

Ordinary investors offer $50 billion for BTS label ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.