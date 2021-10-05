UPDATE - Instagram Says Coming Back Online 'Slowly but Surely'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) Instagram, soon after Facebook, said it is also coming back online.

"Instagram is slowly but surely coming back now - thanks for dealing with us and sorry for the wait!" the social networking service said on Twitter.

Facebook earlier said it and other websites included under its corporate umbrella are slowly returning online.

The outage, which began around 11:30 EST, impacted Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp users worldwide.

The users of some other messengers, including Telegram, and services, were also affected.

Former Washington Post journalist Brian Krebs said on Twitter citing a member of Facebook's recovery team that the social networking service's outage was caused by a border gateway protocol (BGP) update.