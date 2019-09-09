UPDATE - International Observer Finds No Violations During Russian Regional Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) No grave violations have been recorded at the polling stations during the so-called single voting day in Russia, Amery de Montesquieu d'Artagnan, an honorary senator of the French Republic and chairman of the Society of Musketeers of Armagnac, told Sputnik Monday.

On Sunday, Russian citizens elected 16 heads of regions via direct vote, as well as legislative assembly lawmakers in 13 Russian Federal subjects. In addition, the elections of lawmakers to the country's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, of the seventh convocation took place in four single-seat districts ” in the Khabarovsk, Novgorod, Sverdlovsk and Oryol regions.

"I can only speak of what I saw. What I saw was totally regular. Everything was really okay. And I have been through a lot of elections as a mayor myself, as a member of the European Parliament, of the French Parliament as a French senator... What I saw, it was totally proper. People could isolate themselves to vote. They had bulletins. The candidates were there, were represented," d'Artagnan, who observed the elections in the Vologda region, said.

The observer has also praised the online voting system that allowed people who reside in remote areas to cast their ballot.

A member of the French National Commission for Campaign Accounts and Political Funding, lawyer Veronique Ruez, also told Sputnik that no violations had been revealed at the polling stations he observed.

"We visited 5 polling stations. And in each of these 5 polling stations, we saw no interference or disruption of the election process. All who worked at polling stations, observed the voting procedure, complied with the legislation. And so the election really took place the way it should. They were transparent," he said.

Vice Mayor of Italy's Barbaresco Alberto Bianco also told Sputnik that he had not seen any violations at the polling stations he visited.

"I realized that the electoral process in Russia is quite transparent. Everything we saw at the polling stations, and we asked a lot of people, they explained to us how it all happened, everything was absolutely clear," he said.

He has also praised the protection of the voting system from hacker attacks.

The single election day was instituted in Russia in 2005 to streamline the electoral process. In 2012, the first Sunday of September was chosen to be a fixed date for it.