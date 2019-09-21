UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Iran Envoy in Vienna Says Great Possibility for JCPOA Meeting at UNGA

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) IENNA, September 21 (Sputnik), VIENNA (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) alentina Shvartsman - There is a great possibility for a ministerial meeting on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Kazem Gharib Abadi, Iran's permanent representative to international organizations in VIENNA (Pakistan Point News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) ienna, told Sputnik in an interview.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that a meeting of the JCPOA foreign ministers would be held in New York on September 25.

"Our minister just left for New York. The ministers for foreign affairs are there and there is a great possibility to have a meeting, so let's wait and see what would happen in New York," Gharib Abadi said.

Earlier this week, numerous Iranian media reported that the United States did not yet issue visas for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani or Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to attend the UN General Assembly in New York. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday that he is in contact with the United States on the matter.

It was later announced by the Iranian mission to the Untied Nations that the visas had been issued for both Rouhani and Zarif. Iran's top diplomat has already arrived in New York.

