UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Iran Shuts French Research Institute To Protest Offensive Cartoons

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2023 | 03:00 AM

UPDATE - Iran Shuts French Research Institute to Protest Offensive Cartoons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced Thursday the closure of a French research institute in Tehran and a review of cultural ties with France in response to a recent publication of cartoons in a French satirical magazine mocking the Islamic republic's spiritual leader.

"The Ministry does not tolerate silence on the vulgar French magazine's anti-cultural and anti-human move and ends the activities of the French Institute of Research in Iran, as a first step, while reviewing cultural ties with France and the possibility of a continuation of France's cultural activities in Iran," it said.

A spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the ministry has yet to receive any official information about the closure of the institute.

"At the moment, we have not received any official information regarding the statements made in the press by the Iranian authorities about the closure of the French research institute in Iran.

If they are confirmed, it would be regrettable," the spokesperson told a briefing.

The institute represents an important place for cultural exchange, the spokesperson said.

He added that "there is freedom of the press in France, unlike what is happening in Iran."

The Charlie Hebdo weekly published a series of caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the 2015 attack on its office in Paris by two French Islamists, which left 12 people dead.

The cartoons provoked outrage in Iran and prompted the Iranian Foreign Ministry to summon the French ambassador. The ministry said in a statement it deplored the "lasting inaction of relevant French authorities in the face of the manifestations of Islamophobia" and "institutionalized racism" in France.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Exchange Iran France Paris Tehran 2015

Recent Stories

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contr ..

ADJA delivers training programme on drafting contracts, legal memos

3 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, a ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi exhibition to showcase glamour, artistry of Indian cinema

3 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arab ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library houses over 2,000 Arabic and English Braille books

3 hours ago
 Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished E ..

Winners of Hamdan ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research 2022 annou ..

3 hours ago
 Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum ..

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb busts Imran's fals ..

3 hours ago
 Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

Biden says US immigration system 'broken'

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.