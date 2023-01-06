UPDATE - Iran Shuts French Research Institute to Protest Offensive Cartoons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2023) The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced Thursday the closure of a French research institute in Tehran and a review of cultural ties with France in response to a recent publication of cartoons in a French satirical magazine mocking the Islamic republic's spiritual leader.

"The Ministry does not tolerate silence on the vulgar French magazine's anti-cultural and anti-human move and ends the activities of the French Institute of Research in Iran, as a first step, while reviewing cultural ties with France and the possibility of a continuation of France's cultural activities in Iran," it said.

A spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that the ministry has yet to receive any official information about the closure of the institute.

"At the moment, we have not received any official information regarding the statements made in the press by the Iranian authorities about the closure of the French research institute in Iran.

If they are confirmed, it would be regrettable," the spokesperson told a briefing.

The institute represents an important place for cultural exchange, the spokesperson said.

He added that "there is freedom of the press in France, unlike what is happening in Iran."

The Charlie Hebdo weekly published a series of caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the 2015 attack on its office in Paris by two French Islamists, which left 12 people dead.

The cartoons provoked outrage in Iran and prompted the Iranian Foreign Ministry to summon the French ambassador. The ministry said in a statement it deplored the "lasting inaction of relevant French authorities in the face of the manifestations of Islamophobia" and "institutionalized racism" in France.