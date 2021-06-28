UPDATE - Iran to Inaugurate President-Elect Raisi on August 5 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The inauguration ceremony for Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi will take place on August 5, the spokesperson for the parliament's presidium, Seyyed Nezamuddin Mousavi, told the Mehr news agency.

Earlier, lawmaker Alireza Salimi said, as cited by the media outlet, that the event will be held on August 3.

Eleven committees will be reportedly involved in organizing the ceremony due to its international importance.

Chief justice Raisi won the June 18 election with nearly 62%. The turnout totaled 48.8%, which is a historical low.

All competitors in the presidential race recognized Raisi's victory.