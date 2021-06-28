UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Iran To Inaugurate President-Elect Raisi On August 5 - Official

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 04:30 PM

UPDATE - Iran to Inaugurate President-Elect Raisi on August 5 - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) The inauguration ceremony for Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi will take place on August 5, the spokesperson for the parliament's presidium, Seyyed Nezamuddin Mousavi, told the Mehr news agency.

Earlier, lawmaker Alireza Salimi said, as cited by the media outlet, that the event will be held on August 3.

Eleven committees will be reportedly involved in organizing the ceremony due to its international importance.

Chief justice Raisi won the June 18 election with nearly 62%. The turnout totaled 48.8%, which is a historical low.

All competitors in the presidential race recognized Raisi's victory.

Related Topics

Election Parliament June August Media Event Race

Recent Stories

UAE is Egypt’s largest trade partner in Middle E ..

32 seconds ago

Al Jalila Foundation announces Michel Salgado its ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 2,040 new COVID-19 cases, 1,988 reco ..

1 hour ago

Minister of Tolerance, Dominican Ambassador boosti ..

2 hours ago

MFNCA organises 3rd lecture under Electoral Cultur ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Clear receives primary membership of CCP12

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.