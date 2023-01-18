UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Iran, Turkey To Implement Strategic Cooperation Plan Soon - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UPDATE - Iran, Turkey to Implement Strategic Cooperation Plan Soon - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Tehran and Ankara intend to implement a comprehensive strategic cooperation plan as soon as possible, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday.

"One of the main topics of our conversation was the focus on the speedy implementation of a comprehensive plan of strategic cooperation between Iran and Turkey," Amirabdollahian said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Iranian diplomat also noted that during the hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and counter-terrorism, as well as the preparations for the upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Ankara.

Cavusoglu said that Ankara and Tehran will work together to remove obstacles to Iranian gas supplies to Turkey.

"Iran is one of our gas suppliers. Unfortunately, for the second year now, there are problems during the winter months. The supplies, which were in the amount of 30 billion cubic meters, are now six (billion cubic meters).

Therefore, we have decided that if this is a technical failure, we are ready to do our part to solve it. Such a request was also made at a meeting with President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan)," Cavusoglu told the joint press conference.

Earlier in January, state-owned Turkish petroleum pipeline company Botas said that Iranian gas deliveries to Turkey since the beginning of 2023 have decreased by 70% compared to the planned amount due to the malfunctions in the Iranian gas transportation system.

On Tuesday, Amirabdollahian visited Turkey at the invitation of Cavusoglu and held meetings with a number of Turkish high-ranking officials, including the Turkish president, during which they discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Syria, as well as recent negotiations between the Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers. Cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transportation, culture, tourism, trade, science and technology were also among the issues discussed during the meetings.

Related Topics

Technology Syria Iran Russia Turkey Company Visit Tehran Ankara Tayyip Erdogan January Gas Billion

Recent Stories

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

2 hours ago
 Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drin ..

Eating One US Freshwater Fish Equals Month of Drinking 'Forever Chemicals' Water ..

2 hours ago
 Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks ..

Austin to Visit South Korea, Philippines for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security - Pe ..

2 hours ago
 Electric car batteries could be key to boosting en ..

Electric car batteries could be key to boosting energy storage: study

2 hours ago
 Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next ..

Up to 4 mln children in Pakistan still living next to stagnant, contaminated flo ..

2 hours ago
 UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkin ..

UN Condemns Abduction of 50 Women, Girls in Burkina Faso - Spokesperson

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.