UPDATE - Iran, Turkey to Implement Strategic Cooperation Plan Soon - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Tehran and Ankara intend to implement a comprehensive strategic cooperation plan as soon as possible, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Tuesday.

"One of the main topics of our conversation was the focus on the speedy implementation of a comprehensive plan of strategic cooperation between Iran and Turkey," Amirabdollahian said during a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The Iranian diplomat also noted that during the hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, they discussed bilateral cooperation in the fields of security and counter-terrorism, as well as the preparations for the upcoming visit of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Ankara.

Cavusoglu said that Ankara and Tehran will work together to remove obstacles to Iranian gas supplies to Turkey.

"Iran is one of our gas suppliers. Unfortunately, for the second year now, there are problems during the winter months. The supplies, which were in the amount of 30 billion cubic meters, are now six (billion cubic meters).

Therefore, we have decided that if this is a technical failure, we are ready to do our part to solve it. Such a request was also made at a meeting with President (Recep Tayyip Erdogan)," Cavusoglu told the joint press conference.

Earlier in January, state-owned Turkish petroleum pipeline company Botas said that Iranian gas deliveries to Turkey since the beginning of 2023 have decreased by 70% compared to the planned amount due to the malfunctions in the Iranian gas transportation system.

On Tuesday, Amirabdollahian visited Turkey at the invitation of Cavusoglu and held meetings with a number of Turkish high-ranking officials, including the Turkish president, during which they discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Syria, as well as recent negotiations between the Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers. Cooperation between the two countries in the fields of energy, transportation, culture, tourism, trade, science and technology were also among the issues discussed during the meetings.