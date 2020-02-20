UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Iranians Who Died From Coronavirus Had No Contact With People From China - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 11:30 AM

UPDATE - Iranians Who Died From Coronavirus Had No Contact with People From China - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Two Iranians who died from the novel coronavirus, dubbed COVID-19, in the city of Qom had not had any contact with Chinese citizens or people who have visited China, Masoud Mardani, a member of the National Committee on Infectious Diseases at the Iranian Health Ministry, told Sputnik.

Media reported Wednesday that two people had died in Iran from coronavirus, both of them Iranian residents of Qom. The Iranian Health Ministry said it had not received information about cases of infection in other parts of the country.

"The committee for the investigation of infectious diseases in the Health Ministry is currently trying to learn how the coronavirus was transmitted to those infected in Qom.

It was likely transmitted through one of the travelers who came from [one of] the neighboring states, although we cannot confirm the place of transmission," Mardani said.

Meanwhile, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to Iran's health minister, told Sputnik that the exact source of the coronavirus transmission to Qom remains unknown.

"So far, the exact source of the virus transmission to Qom is unknown. When it [the source] is completely confirmed, we will announce it. As for now, we cannot guess," he said.

The official also added that there are others suspected of being infected with the coronavirus, and they were hospitalized so that doctors can conduct necessary testing.

