UPDATE - Iran's Atomic Energy Agency Representative Injured At Natanz Nuclear Facility - Reports

Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:10 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI), Behrouz Kamalvandi, was injured when he visited the Natanz uranium enrichment plant that suffered an accident on Sunday morning, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) agency reports.

According to IRIB, an "incident" involving Kamalvandi occurred at the Natanz facility, as a result of which, the AEOI spokesman suffered fractures. His condition is now stable.

On Sunday morning, Iran reported that the Natanz nuclear plant suffered an accident involving its electricity distribution network. Hours later, AEOI chief, Ali Akbar Salehi, described the accident as "nuclear terrorism."

Israel's Kan channel reported citing intelligence sources on Sunday that the Natanz facility was subjected to a cyberattack involving Israel's foreign intelligence service Mossad.

A US official confirmed to The New York Times on Sunday that there was "an Israeli role" in the power outage at Natanz.

On Saturday, Iran announced that it was beginning the use of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges at the Natanz facility.

Under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, signed between Tehran and major global powers in 2015, Iran is allowed to enrich uranium only using first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at Natanz. Last year Iran started adding more advanced centrifuges that can enrich much faster than the IR-1.

