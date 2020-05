TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Iran's newly elected parliament, dominated by the conservatives, was sworn in in a ceremony broadcast by state television on Wednesday.

In February elections, which were held on the onset of the coronavirus epidemic, conservatives who are considered opponents of moderate President Hassan Rouhani won by a landslide, securing over 200 seats in the 290-strong legislature.

The lawmakers have yet to elect members of the presidium and the speaker. Until then, the parliament will be governed by a presidium consisting of the two oldest and two youngest lawmakers. Ali Larijani, who was the speaker from 2008, did not run in the February elections, preferring to return to teaching at university.

During the opening ceremony, an address of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was read out.

Khamenei called on the lawmakers to focus on the economy, highlighting the need to improve living standards of the most vulnerable groups and promote economic justice.

The supreme leader of the sanctions-hit country also urged the legislature to further promote Resistance Economy policies, while taking into account a fall in crude oil incomes. Culture was mentioned as another priority.

President Rouhani also delivered a speech, promising to cooperate with the parliament. He said that the country is bracing for a second wave of the epidemic in the fall.

The legislature convenes as the nation continues battling the coronavirus. The runoffs are yet to be held in several regions across the country. Two newly elected lawmakers who contracted the virus have died.