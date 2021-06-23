UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Iran's Press TV Web Page Says Site Domain Seized By US Government

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:00 AM

UPDATE - Iran's Press TV Web Page Says Site Domain Seized by US Government

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Iran's state-run Press TV website is showing a message that its domain has been seized by the US government.

"This website has been seized. The domain press.tv has been seized by the United States Government in accordance with a seizure warrant issued ... as part of a law enforcement action by the Bureau of Industry and Security, Office of Export Enforcement and Federal Bureau of Investigation," the message read.

The domain was seized under US Code 981 of Civil forfeiture, which allows seizure of property involved in "trafficking in nuclear, chemical, biological, or radiological weapons technology or material, or the manufacture, importation, sale, or distribution of a controlled substance.

"

Various media reported that the web pages of Iran's international media outlet Al-Alam and Yemen's television channel Al Masirah were also seized by the US government.

While Al-Alam's main website domain remains blocked, the news network said it was available via a mirror domain.

"Al-Alam News Channel announces the continuation of its activities ... to provide website visitors with news via the (alalam.ir) domain," the news organization said on Telegram.

Sputnik reached out to the FBI and the US Department of Commerce to confirm the seizure, but the agencies did not respond immediately to the inquiry.

