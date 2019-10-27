UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Iraq Has Information On Deaths Of IS Leader Baghdadi, His 2 Wives, 1 Guard - Source

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

UPDATE - Iraq Has Information on Deaths of IS Leader Baghdadi, His 2 Wives, 1 Guard - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Iraqi intelligence has information about the deaths of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), two of his wives and one guard, a senior Iraqi intelligence source told Sputnik.

"Iraq's information confirms that al-Baghdadi, two of his wives and one of his companions were killed," a source said, adding that the intelligence informed the coalition on the IS leader's movements on a daily basis.

After receiving the information about Baghdadi's last location, the coalition deployed drones to monitor his position, after which it attacked the area, according to the source.

"It was Iraqi intelligence that transmitted information to the international coalition about the movements and whereabouts of al-Baghdadi, including the last one where he was killed," the source stressed.

Earlier in the day, another senior Iraqi intelligence source told Sputnik that Iraq played a significant role in neutralizing Baghdadi, whose death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.

US President Donald Trump is expected to make an official statement at 9 a.m. EST (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi appeared in the media for the first time in 2014 when he declared the creation of a caliphate in the middle East.

In June 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Baghdadi could have been killed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on May 28, 2017, in the southern suburbs of Raqqa. But in September 2017, an alleged audio recording of Baghdadi emerged, casting fresh doubt on whether the terrorist leader was dead or alive.

Related Topics

Dead Terrorist Russia Iraq Trump Middle East May June September Sunday 2017 Media

Recent Stories

Women&#039;s empowerment highlighted at BCS ICT co ..

26 minutes ago

UAE supports Yemeni electricity sector with 4th oi ..

26 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi DoE to participate in Singapore Internat ..

26 minutes ago

Op-Ed: Emirati women&#039;s sports achievements a ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, Bahrain open &#039;Nuzul Al Salam&#039; herit ..

41 minutes ago

FANR Board of Management reviews &#039;Barakah Nuc ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.