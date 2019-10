UPDATE - Iraq Has Information on Deaths of IS Leader Baghdadi, His 2 Wives, 1 Guard - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Iraqi intelligence has information about the deaths of Abu Bakr Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia), two of his wives and one guard, a senior Iraqi intelligence source told Sputnik.

"Iraq's information confirms that al-Baghdadi, two of his wives and one of his companions were killed," a source said, adding that the intelligence informed the coalition on the IS leader's movements on a daily basis.

After receiving the information about Baghdadi's last location, the coalition deployed drones to monitor his position, after which it attacked the area, according to the source.

"It was Iraqi intelligence that transmitted information to the international coalition about the movements and whereabouts of al-Baghdadi, including the last one where he was killed," the source stressed.

Earlier in the day, another senior Iraqi intelligence source told Sputnik that Iraq played a significant role in neutralizing Baghdadi, whose death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.

US President Donald Trump is expected to make an official statement at 9 a.m. EST (13:00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi appeared in the media for the first time in 2014 when he declared the creation of a caliphate in the middle East.

In June 2017, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Baghdadi could have been killed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on May 28, 2017, in the southern suburbs of Raqqa. But in September 2017, an alleged audio recording of Baghdadi emerged, casting fresh doubt on whether the terrorist leader was dead or alive.