Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:20 AM

UPDATE - Iraqi Forces Kill 6 IS Terrorists in Country's Northeast - Defense Ministry Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Iraqi security forces have killed six members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) during a military operation in the northeastern province of Kirkuk, Iraqi Defense Ministry spokesman Yahya Rasul said.

"On early Wednesday, the counterterrorism forces supported by the international coalition's aviation conducted an operation to ensure security in the Wadi al-Shay area in the southern part of the Kirkuk Province, during which ... six terrorists from the remains of the IS terrorist group have been killed," Rasul wrote on his Twitter page on late Wednesday.

Four more militants have been detained in the province of Saladin and the capital of Baghdad.

Later, Rasul said that in a separate operation the Iraqi intelligence had managed to kill a senior IS member and his "press secretary."

Further details of this operation remain unknown.

The situation in Iraq has been highly unstable for years due to activities of the Islamic State terror group, which lost all the territories previously seized in the country but continues to stage attacks across the Arab nation.

