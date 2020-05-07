UPDATE - Iraqi Parliament Supports List of Ministers Proposed by Designated Prime Minister -Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Iraqi parliament has supported the list of ministerial candidates proposed by designated Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi, Iraqi media reported.

At the same time, the lawmakers delayed the voting on candidates for the minister of oil and the foreign minister, the INA news agency reported on late Wednesday.

The mentioned ministers were not included in the list of 20 candidates submitted by Kadhemi, al-Sumaria news broadcaster reported.

Later, Iraqi President Barham Salih congratulated Kadhemi on the parliament's support for his list of ministerial candidates.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhemi on getting the vote of confidence [for his government]. We have overcome a difficult period in the history of our homeland. The formation of the government must be completed as soon as possible to solve the problems in health care, security and economy, as well as reforms and fair elections.

Our duty is to consolidate to support the government in fulfilling great tasks faced by us," Salih wrote on his Twitter page.

On April 9, Salih appointed chief of intelligence service, Kadhemi, as the country's prime minister, after his predecessor, Adnan Zurfi, failed to form the government due to lack of support from lawmakers. Before Zurfi, Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi, a former communications minister, also failed to create a new cabinet.

Prior to that, Adel Abdul Mahdi resigned from the post of prime minister in November in light of mass protests that were calling for the government at the time to resign, as well as better living conditions and an end to corruption.