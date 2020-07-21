UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Iraqi Prime Minister Arrives In Tehran To Meet With Iranian Officials - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 05:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for his first foreign visit in the new capacity to hold talks with Iranian officials, Iran's Press tv broadcaster reported.

Al-Kadhimi's visit is taking place at the invitation of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Prior to this, Al-Kadhimi met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baghdad.

Rouhani and Al-Kadhimi have started bilateral talks after the formal welcoming ceremony. The negotiations between the two sides will be held in the presence of Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, Iran's official news outlet IRNA reported.

During the two-day visit, Al-Kadhimi is scheduled to hold talks with Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani, according to the news agency.

The top Iraqi official was expected to travel first to Saudi Arabia, Tehran's major regional rival, but the visit was eventually postponed due to the hospitalization of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

