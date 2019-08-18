UPDATE - IS Terrorist Group Claims Responsibility for Deadly Attack in Kabul - Reports

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the recent explosion at a wedding in Kabul, local media reported on Sunday, citing a statement of the group's local branch.

The attack was carried out by an IS militant, identified as Abul Asem al Bakistani, 1TVnews said.

The explosion took place at a wedding reception in the west of Afghanistan's capital on Saturday evening at 22.40 local time (18.10 GMT), leaving at least 63 people dead and over 180 injured. An explosive device was reportedly detonated by a suicide bomber.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said that women and children were among the victims of the blast. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the relatives of the victims.

The radical Taliban movement denied any involvement in the attack.