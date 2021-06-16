UPDATE - Israel Defense Forces Confirms Strikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed strikes on several targets in the Gaza Strip that served as militant camps.

Earlier on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported that the Israeli Air Force delivered strikes on Hamas targets in the Palestinian enclave.

"The Israeli Air Force recently delivered strikes on Hamas military facilities that served as camps and meeting places for terrorist militants in the city of Khan Yunis and Gaza City. Terrorist activities were carried out at the attacked sites," the IDF said on Twitter.

The strikes were delivered in response to the launch of balloons with explosives towards the territory of Israel.

"The Israel Defense Forces is ready for all possible scenarios, including the resumption of hostilities, in the face of ongoing terrorist operations from the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

Overnight to May 21, a ceasefire regime between Israel and the Gaza Strip took effect. The situation on the common border escalated on May 10. In less than two weeks, more than 4,300 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel, about 640 of them fell on the territory of the enclave. In Israel, 12 people were killed, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes was 253, more than 1,900 people were wounded.