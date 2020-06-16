UPDATE - Israel Defense Forces Detect Rocket Launched From Gaza Strip

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) A single rocket was launched from the Hamas-controlled Palestinian Gaza Strip exclave toward Israeli territory, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday.

"A rocket was just fired from #Gaza into #Israel," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

According to the IDF, sirens warning of a possible shelling went off only in open areas.

In response, the Israeli army delivered strikes on the positions of Palestinian movement Hamas.

"In response to the rocket that was fired from #Gaza into #Israel earlier this evening, our fighter jets & tanks just targeted underground Hamas infrastructure and military posts," the IDF wrote later on Twitter.

Israel has been a target of constant rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip with the latest of them taking place in early May.