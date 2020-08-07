UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Israel Defense Forces Say Sirens Sound On Border With Lebanon

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 12:00 PM

UPDATE - Israel Defense Forces Say Sirens Sound on Border With Lebanon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday that warning signals about a possible rocket attack activated in northern Israel on the border with Lebanon.

"Sirens sounded in the Western Galilee region," the military tweeted.

The IDF is reviewing the situation, the statement read.

No fire attack was launched in the direction of Israel, the IDF said, adding that it was a false alarm over a suspected drone infiltration.

Over the past few weeks, tensions between Israel and Lebanon escalated due to the murder of one of the Hezbollah movement's members in an Israeli airstrike in the south of Syria's Damascus. In response, Hezbollah issued an official warning of retaliation.

The Israeli army has since boosted its military presence along the border with Lebanon and Syria.

