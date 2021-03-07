UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Israel Eases Coronavirus Restrictions, Reopening Restaurants, Stadiums, Borders

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2021) Israel is entering the third stage of lockdown lifting and is reopening restaurants, theaters and other venues for those vaccinated against COVID-19, the country's government informs.

According to a Saturday government release, the third stage begins on Sunday, March 7.

People with the so-called "green passports" (those who have been vaccinated) are now allowed inside restaurants, while those who have not been vaccinated can sit outside with certain limitations. Theaters, stadiums and event halls are also reopening with some restrictions.

Cultural, sports and public events are now allowed provided that no more than 500 people are in attendance if the event is held indoors, or no more than 750 people if the event is held outdoors. In stadiums with a capacity of over 10,000 seats, up to 1,000 people are now allowed inside and up to 1,500 outside

Israeli citizens and permanent residents are now allowed to enter Israel, but there is still a limit for the total number of people allowed in the country per day (no more than 3,000).

Arriving passengers will no longer be subject to special quarantine measures, but will still be required to self-isolate at home.

High school and middle school students, as well as university students, will now be able to return to class in cities with low infection rates.

At the end of February, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his country was planning to gradually lift all coronavirus-related restrictions and fully reopen by April.

Israel lifted its third coronavirus lockdown on February 7 but kept many restrictions in place. The country's plan for exiting from the COVID-19 lockdown includes five phases.

Israel started mass immunization of its population on December 20. The vaccination of all Israeli adults is set to be completed by the end of March.

