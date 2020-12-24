UPDATE - Israel Imposes Coronavirus-Related Restrictions for Christmas Holidays - Health Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) The Israeli government's special coronavirus commission is imposing special restrictions on the number of participants in prayers and worship services to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the Christmas holidays, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Tonight, the ministerial commission on coronavirus approved special conditions for the Christmas holidays, which will operate from 17:00 on December 24 to 20:00 on December 25, from 17:00 on January 6 and until 20:00 on January 7 and from 17:00 on January 18 and until 20:00 on January 19," the ministry said.

On these days, meetings of no more than 100 people in the open air and no more than 10 indoors are allowed, it said.

Israel has recently registered a rise in COVID-19 incidence, with the daily recorded number of new cases exceeding 3,000.

On Wednesday, four cases of COVID-19 mutation were registered in Israel, and one of the identified patients had not been to the UK, where the new strain is spreading.

Israel suspended air links with the UK, Denmark and South Africa on December 20 to prevent the coronavirus mutation from entering the country. Israelis returning from abroad must go through quarantine in special hotels from December 23, entry into the country is closed for foreigners, except in special cases.

The second lockdown in Israel has been in effect since September 18. A partial exit from quarantine restrictions, including resuming the operation of kindergartens and reopening of businesses that do not receive clients, began on October 18.

The ban was lifted to move away from homes for more than a kilometer, and it was allowed to visit parks and beaches. On November 1, junior schoolchildren returned to their desks, hairdressers and beauty salons reopened. Street shops reopened on November 8. On November 24, classes for middle school students resumed, separate shopping malls reopened, and high school students returned to schools on November 29.