MOSCOW, July 17 (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sent a letter to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, notifying him of the county's decision to recognize Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, the office of the king of Morocco said on Monday.

"In this letter, the Israeli Prime Minister brought to the Very High Attention of His Majesty the King (Mohammed VI), may God assist Him, the decision of the State of Israel to 'recognize the sovereignty of Morocco over the territory of Western Sahara,'" the Moroccan royal office said, as quoted by the MAP news agency.

Israel is also "positively examining 'the opening of a consulate in the city of Dakhla (a city in the disputed territory of Western Sahara),'" the office was quoted as saying.

Netanyahu's office confirmed to Sputnik the recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara by Israel.

"Israel confirms the details in the Moroccan government's statement," the office said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen welcomed Netanyahu's announcement, adding that this move would strengthen the relations between the two counties and their nations, and facilitate the continued cooperation to deepen regional peace and stability.

In 2020, the United States brokered a deal aimed at normalizing relations between the Arab countries and Israel, which maintained diplomatic relations at that time only with Jordan and Egypt. The UAE and Bahrain joined the Abraham Accords and were later followed by Morocco and Sudan.

Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. Since then, the Polisario Front has been fighting the Moroccan government over the control of the region. Currently, Morocco controls some 80% of Western Sahara, with 20% being under the control of the Polisario Front.