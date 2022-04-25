UPDATE - Israel Says Projectile Fired From Lebanon - Defense Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2022) A projectile was launched from Lebanon towards northern Israel, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Monday, adding that countermeasures were taken by IDF artillery.

"A projectile was just launched from Lebanon into northern Israel. It landed in an open area," IDF said on Twitter.

Later in the day, IDF reported that artillery forces "are currently targeting the source of the launch in Lebanon."

United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) urged the countries to cease fire and take the situation under control.

"A rocket was launched from Lebanon toward Israel early this morning. Israel Defense Forces are returning fire with dozens of shells.

UNIFIL Head of Mission and Force Commander Aroldo Lazaro urges calm and restraint in this volatile and ongoing situation," UNIFIL said on Twitter.

In the early 1970s, tension along the Israel-Lebanon border increased, especially after the relocation of Palestinian armed elements from Jordan to Lebanon. The first UNIFIL troops arrived in the area on 23 March 1978.

UNIFIL continues to be deployed in southern Lebanon in accordance with resolution 1701, which ended the war between Lebanon and Israel in 2006. The peacekeepers control the area near the Lebanese-Israeli border, also called the Blue Line, together with the Lebanese army.