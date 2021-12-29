UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Israeli Air Force Attacked Syria's Latakia Port With Minor Damage - Russian Military

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:20 AM

UPDATE - Israeli Air Force Attacked Syria's Latakia Port With Minor Damage - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2021) Two Israeli fighters F-16 launched a missile attack on facilities in the Syrian port of Latakia last night, the damage to the port infrastructure is negligible, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"From 04:21 to 04:26, two F-16 tactical fighters of the Israeli Air Force from the Mediterranean Sea, without crossing the border, struck with four guided missiles at facilities in the port of Latakia. As a result of the Israeli strike, minor material damage to the port infrastructure was inflicted," Zhuravlev said at a briefing.

The Syrian air defense forces did not engage in combat with Israeli F-16 fighters, which attacked the port, as at that time a Russian Aerospace Forces plane was landing at the Hmeimim airfield in the vicinity of this city, he added.

Syrian journalist Kaswarah Othman, who arrived at the scene with fire brigades, told Sputnik that containers with food, wheat and medical supplies were burned as a result of the attack.

According to the journalists, there was nothing at the site that could have resembled the presence of weapons or ammunition. As evidence of his words, Othman posted on his social pages videos showing the burnt and crooked containers.

Israel has regularly launched air strikes against targets in Syria. Damascus has repeatedly urged the UN Security Council to put pressure on the neighboring state and force it to stop systematically violating Syria's sovereignty.

Related Topics

Attack Fire United Nations Syria Russia Damascus SITE Border From Wheat

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancin ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Spain&#039;s PM review advancing cooperation

23 minutes ago
 Attorney General discusses advancing judicial coop ..

Attorney General discusses advancing judicial cooperation with Kazakhstan

23 minutes ago
 Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Pe ..

Record 21,600 COVID-19 Cases Detected in Greece Per Day

37 minutes ago
 Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron ..

Stock markets rise on 'Santa Claus rally', Omicron optimism

37 minutes ago
 EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine ..

EU Commission to Allocate Over $5.6Mln to Ukraine to Enhance Nuclear Safety - Ki ..

37 minutes ago
 Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine ..

Poland Says Has No Plans to Close Turow Coal Mine on Border With Czechia Despite ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.