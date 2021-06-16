UPDATE - Israeli Air Force Strikes Hamas Targets in Gaza Strip

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) The Israeli Air Force delivered strikes on several targets of radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Israeli Air Force launched missile attacks on targets in the Gaza City area and in the city of Khan Yunis in the southwestern part of the Palestinian enclave.

Earlier, an Israeli army spokesman said balloons with explosives were launched from the Gaza Strip in the direction of Israeli settlements near the border and the army intends to react.

Overnight to May 21, a ceasefire regime between Israel and the Gaza Strip took effect. The situation on the common border escalated on May 10. In less than two weeks, more than 4,300 rockets were fired from Gaza at Israel, about 640 of them fell on the territory of the enclave. In Israel, 12 people were killed, more than 50 were seriously injured. The number of Palestinians killed as a result of Israeli retaliatory air strikes was 253, more than 1,900 people were wounded.