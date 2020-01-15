UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Israeli Forces Attack T-4 Airbase In Syria, Most Missiles Downed By Air Defense - Reports

Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:30 AM

UPDATE - Israeli Forces Attack T-4 Airbase in Syria, Most Missiles Downed by Air Defense - Reports

BEIRUT, January 15 (Sputnik) - Israeli planes carried out the attack on the T-4 airbase (Tiyas Military Airbase) in Syria's Homs Province late on Tuesday, some material damage was caused, Syrian state media report.

According to the SANA news agency, the attack was carried out around 20:10 GMT on Tuesday. A military source told SANA that most of the missiles were shot down by Syria's air defense systems, but four missiles reached their target, causing some material damage.

The airstrikes were carried out by Israeli forces from the direction of the al-Tanf border area, SANA said.

Asked about the attack, a spokesperson of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) told Sputnik in the early hours of Wednesday that the Israeli military was not going to comment on foreign media reports.

Earlier, Syrian state media reported that the attack on the T-4 base was carried out by drones and missiles.

The Tiyas Military Airbase, commonly known as the T-4 Airbase, was targeted by Israeli missile attacks in the past. In June of last year, an Israeli attack on the base killed one person and injured two others.

