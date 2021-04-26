UPDATE - Israeli Forces Confirm Unsuccessful Rocket Launch From Gaza

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) A rocket fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip late on Sunday night ended up exploding inside Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

At around 11:00 p.m. local time on Sunday (20:00 GMT), the IDF said on Twitter that a rocket had been fired from Gaza.

"Israelis in southern Israel are sleeping in bomb shelters for the third night in a row. Why? Terrorists in Gaza just fired another rocket toward Israel. This rocket exploded inside Gaza," the IDF tweeted two hours after the initial report on the rocket firing.

Later, the IDF said on Twitter that apart from the failed launch, two more rockets were fired from Gaza over the southern Israeli city of Sderot. The IDF released a video showing the two rockets getting intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

"3 rockets were fired by terrorists in Gaza toward Israel. 2 were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. 1 launch failed and exploded in Gaza. Israeli civilians are not targets," the IDF said in a Twitter update.

Over the weekend, more than 30 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, several of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. The escalation of hostilities began on Friday, when three rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza (one of them was intercepted by the Iron Dome).

Israel has targeted Hamas infrastructure in Gaza in response to the rocket launches. Head of Gaza's fishermen's union Nizar Ayyash told Sputnik that Israel has also reduced Gaza's offshore fishing zone from 15 to 9 miles starting Monday morning.