UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Israeli Forces Confirm Unsuccessful Rocket Launch From Gaza

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 06:40 AM

UPDATE - Israeli Forces Confirm Unsuccessful Rocket Launch From Gaza

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) A rocket fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip late on Sunday night ended up exploding inside Gaza, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

At around 11:00 p.m. local time on Sunday (20:00 GMT), the IDF said on Twitter that a rocket had been fired from Gaza.

"Israelis in southern Israel are sleeping in bomb shelters for the third night in a row. Why? Terrorists in Gaza just fired another rocket toward Israel. This rocket exploded inside Gaza," the IDF tweeted two hours after the initial report on the rocket firing.

Later, the IDF said on Twitter that apart from the failed launch, two more rockets were fired from Gaza over the southern Israeli city of Sderot. The IDF released a video showing the two rockets getting intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

"3 rockets were fired by terrorists in Gaza toward Israel. 2 were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. 1 launch failed and exploded in Gaza. Israeli civilians are not targets," the IDF said in a Twitter update.

Over the weekend, more than 30 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel, several of them were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. The escalation of hostilities began on Friday, when three rockets were fired toward Israel from Gaza (one of them was intercepted by the Iron Dome).

Israel has targeted Hamas infrastructure in Gaza in response to the rocket launches. Head of Gaza's fishermen's union Nizar Ayyash told Sputnik that Israel has also reduced Gaza's offshore fishing zone from 15 to 9 miles starting Monday morning.

Related Topics

Firing Israel Twitter Gaza Sunday From P

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed: We affirm our full support for ..

4 hours ago

UAE, India: Model of international cooperation aga ..

4 hours ago

UAE expresses concern over latest developments in ..

4 hours ago

ADNOC stands with India during COVID-19 fallout

4 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Italian FM

5 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with India over Covid-19

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.