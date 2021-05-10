UPDATE - Israeli Forces Detect Another Two Rocket Launches From Gaza

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Two more rockets were fired toward Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"Terrorists in Gaza just fired 2 rockets toward Israel. The rockets exploded inside Gaza, endangering Palestinian civilians," the IDF said on Twitter late on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the IDF said on Twitter that two rockets had been fired from Gaza toward Israel; one of them was intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System. According to the IDF, no Israeli casualties were reported.

The Israeli forces attacked Hamas targets in response to the Sunday rocket launches from Gaza.

"In response to the explosive arson balloons & 4 rockets fired from Gaza at Israel yesterday, IDF tanks just struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza," the IDF said on Twitter in the early hours of Monday.

In the early hours of Sunday, the IDF detected another rocket launch from Gaza into Israeli territory. The projectile reportedly landed in a field. The Israeli forces targeted a Hamas military post in southern Gaza in response to the rocket attack.