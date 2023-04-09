Close
UPDATE - Israeli Forces Say Three Rockets Launched Toward Israel From Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2023 | 04:00 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) A total of three rockets were fired from the Syrian territory toward the Golan Heights in northern Israel on Saturday night, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli media reported that two rockets were fired from Syria toward Israel and that the warning system near the Israeli kibbutz of Metzer was activated.

"3 rockets were launched from Syria into Israel a short while ago. 1 of them crossed into Israeli territory and landed in the southern Golan Heights," the IDF said on Twitter later in the night, adding that "No interceptors were launched in accordance with policy.

"

Israeli KAN national public broadcaster said that one of the rockets fell in an open area, while another one landed in the Jordanian territory.

The Jordan news Agency (Petra) reported citing a military source that one of the rockets exploded in the air in Jordan, in an area adjacent to the border with Syria, which resulted in the fall of its fragments in the same area. As a result of the incident, no one was injured and no material damage was caused, Petra said.

