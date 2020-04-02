UPDATE - Israeli Health Minister Litzman Diagnosed With Coronavirus - Ministry Spokesperson

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) Israeli Health Minister Ya'acov Litzman has gotten infected with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the Jerusalem Post reported citing a Health Ministry spokesperson.

Litzman and his wife, diagnosed with COVID-19, will go into quarantine, the spokesperson's office said.

In line with medical recommendations, the minister will continue to perform his duties from home.

According to the Health Ministry, the number of coronavirus cases in Israel totals 6,092, with 26 deaths.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus disease a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 823,000 cases of infection have been registered worldwide, with over 40,000 deaths.

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 932,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 46,000 fatalities.