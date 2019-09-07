UPDATE - Israeli Military Says 5 Rockets Fired From Gaza Into Israel

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday they had spotted five rockets fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave into the Israeli territory.

"5 rockets were just fired from #Gaza at #Israel," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

Late on Friday, the military said air raid sirens went off in the southern Israeli city of Sderot and other settlements located near the Gaza border.

There have been no reports about damage or casualties caused by the rocket attacks.

The military went on by saying it had responded to the attacks by targeting several facilities belonging to the Palestinian Hamas movement, which governs the enclave and which Israel believes is responsible for attacks from the area.

"In response, we just struck a number of Hamas targets in northern Gaza," the IDF said.

The escalation followed the 73rd round of weekly protests held by Palestinians near the Gaza border on Fridays and dubbed the Great March of Return. The protests are usually overshadowed by violence between the demonstrators and the Israeli security forces. According to the Gaza Health Ministry, this Friday, two Palestinians were killed and 76 others sustained wounds in the clashes.