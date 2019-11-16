UPDATE - Israeli Military Says Intercepted 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that two rockets had been fired from the Palestinian Gaza enclave early on Saturday, adding that the projectiles had been intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system.

"2:00AM [midnight GMT]: 2 rockets were fired from #Gaza toward the Israeli city of Beersheba. Both rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

In an earlier tweet, the forces said that air warning sirens were on in southern Israel.

The IDF responded to the attack by striking targets of the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip.

"We are currently striking Hamas terror targets in Gaza," the IDF tweeted.

Earlier this week, tensions in the area heightened as the killing of Baha Abu Al-Atta, a top commander from the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip, by Israel triggered multiple rocket attacks from Palestinian militants. Israel went on by holding air raids in Gaza. However, a ceasefire was reportedly achieved on Thursday.

Still, the rocket attacks continued on Friday with the IDF saying they had intercepted two rockets. The Israeli forces responded by striking targets of the Islamic Jihad in Gaza.