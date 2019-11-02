UPDATE - Israeli Military Says Struck Terrorist Targets in Gaza in Wake of Rocket Attacks

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Israeli combat planes struck terrorists' targets in the Gaza Strip in response to 10 rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

The rockets were fired late on Friday. Eight of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system. One of the rockets hit a residential building in southern Israel, damaging it.

"Israeli fighter jets have started striking terror targets in Gaza. This is in response to 10 rockets fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The IDF subsequently said they had struck targets of the Hamas movement, which controlled Gaza.

"In response to rockets fired at Israel, we struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza including: naval force & training compounds; compound with anti-missile simulator; weapon manufacturing & storage sites; underground infrastructures," the military wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Palestinians held protests near the Gaza border, timed to an anniversary of the release of the British government's Balfour Declaration, published on November 2, 1917. The document expressed support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" within the Ottoman Empire's region of Palestine.

The protest led to clashes with the Israeli forces. Ninety-six Palestinians have been injured in the violence.