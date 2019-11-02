UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Israeli Military Says Struck Terrorist Targets In Gaza In Wake Of Rocket Attacks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:30 AM

UPDATE - Israeli Military Says Struck Terrorist Targets in Gaza in Wake of Rocket Attacks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) Israeli combat planes struck terrorists' targets in the Gaza Strip in response to 10 rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday.

The rockets were fired late on Friday. Eight of them were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defense system. One of the rockets hit a residential building in southern Israel, damaging it.

"Israeli fighter jets have started striking terror targets in Gaza. This is in response to 10 rockets fired from Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The IDF subsequently said they had struck targets of the Hamas movement, which controlled Gaza.

"In response to rockets fired at Israel, we struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza including: naval force & training compounds; compound with anti-missile simulator; weapon manufacturing & storage sites; underground infrastructures," the military wrote on Twitter.

On Friday, Palestinians held protests near the Gaza border, timed to an anniversary of the release of the British government's Balfour Declaration, published on November 2, 1917. The document expressed support for the establishment of a "national home for the Jewish people" within the Ottoman Empire's region of Palestine.

The protest led to clashes with the Israeli forces. Ninety-six Palestinians have been injured in the violence.

Related Topics

Injured Protest Israel Palestine Twitter Gaza November Border Jew From Government Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

8 hours ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

10 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

10 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

10 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.