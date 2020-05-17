UPDATE - Israeli Parliament Backs New Unity Government

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The Israeli parliament on Sunday approved the unity government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his rival-turned-ally Benny Gantz.

The Knesset voted 73-46 in favor of the government, ending the longest political stalemate in Israel's history that led to three inconclusive elections in less than a year.

The new cabinet was sworn in by the legislature and met for its first session soon after.

President Reuven Rivlin said it would have to deal with complex tasks and challenges.

"The government of Israel has been sworn in today. After a prolonged political crisis, I wish all of us that the 35th government will be good and stable," he wrote.

The newly formed government will be led by Netanyahu for 18 months before Gantz takes over on November 17, 2021. Gantz, the former military chief, will once again head the Defense Ministry and double as "alternate" prime minister.