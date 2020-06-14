UPDATE - Israeli Presidential Office Says One of Employees Contracted Coronavirus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) One of the employees of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's office has tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced as the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country was approaching 19,000.

"During the Shabbat, the presidential office was informed that one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Consultations are underway with the Health Ministry about which employees will need to be isolated, and regarding the consequences for [80-year-old] President Rivlin," the presidential office said in a statement on Saturday.

In addition, three security guards at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, according to the country's Army Radio.

The broadcaster reported on Saturday that the prime minister and employees who had come into contact with the infected people had been tested for COVID-19.

All tests came back negative.

Israel confirmed over 180 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours. As of Saturday evening, the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country stood at 18,972, according to the Health Ministry. No new deaths were reported. Israel's coronavirus death toll stands at 300; more than 15,350 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country.

Since the end of May Israel has seen a new rise in the number of coronavirus cases, primarily at schools. Starting from Sunday, weddings and religious ceremonies are allowed to be held indoors in Israel, provided that no more than 250 participate.