UPDATE - Israeli Supreme Court Lets Netanyahu Form New Government Despite Corruption Charges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Israeli Supreme Court has allowed Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government of the country despite the corruption charges against the prime minister.

The broadcast of the hearing showed that the court had given Netanyahu a green light to sign a coalition agreement between his party, Likud, and the Blue and White opposition alliance led by Benny Gantz.

According to the court, there are no legal obstacles for Netanyahu to head the new cabinet. The legal complaint was filed by several non-government organizations.

The new government will be sworn-in next Wednesday, the new coalition partners said in a joint statement.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the head of Blue and White [alliance], Benny Gantz, have completed the government's formation. The swear-in ceremony will take place next Wednesday, May 13, 2020," the joint statement said.

The coalition agreement says that Netanyahu would be replaced by Gantz as a prime minister in the middle of the legislative period.

LONG-LASTING POLITICAL CRISIS IN ISRAEL

The coalition agreement between Likud and the Blue and White alliance was signed on April 20, putting an end to the long-lasting political crisis.

The crisis erupted in April 2019, when after the general election Netanyahu failed to form a viable coalition. Another election in September saw Gantz pull slightly ahead of the current prime minister but still fall short of a majority.

As a result of that, the Israeli parliament dissolved itself over the crisis and set the new election for March 2.

On March 2, Israel held its third parliamentary elections in a year in a bid to resolve the political deadlock. The final count of votes saw Likud in the lead with 36 seats in the 120-seat parliament. Blue and White came in second with 33 mandates, followed by the Joint List of Arab parties with 15 seats, and the pro-Netanyahu far-right Shas party with 9 seats. Another ultra-religious party United Torah Judaism, the leftist bloc Labor-Gesher-Meretz, and the right-wing Yisrael Beytenu party each got 7 seats. The far-right Yamina alliance concluded the list with six mandates.

CORRUPTION CHARGES AGAINST NETANYAHU

Amid the political struggle, Netanyahu faced corruption charges.

In November, Israeli Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit indicted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust in three corruption cases. He also asked the parliament to waive the prime minister's immunity. In late January, Mandelblit officially filed criminal charges against Netanyahu.

The trial was to start in March but was postponed until May 24 because of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Israel.