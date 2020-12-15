UPDATE - Israeli Tank Accidentally Shelled Gaza Strip During Drills - Israel Defense Forces

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) An Israeli tank accidentally shelled the Gaza Strip during military exercises, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

"During military drills, a tank unintentionally shelled the territory of the Gaza Strip," the IDF said.

"The incident is being investigated," it said.

An abandoned building was damaged during the shelling.

No one has been reported injured so far.