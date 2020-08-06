TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Israel has risen by 2,094 in the past 24 hours to 77,919 by Wednesday evening, the country's Health Ministry said.

The death toll increased by six to 565, the ministry said.

It said 25,956 people were currently sick, 345 patients were in serious condition, of whom 106 needed lung ventilation.

A total of 51,395 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Israel.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday coronavirus incidence in Israel was one of the world's highest, but recently the country reached a plateau.

In Israel, a second increase in the incidence of coronavirus began in early June. The government decided to impose new restrictions, including the closure of restaurants, swimming pools and gyms, but a special Knesset commission lifted these restrictions.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 696,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 18.3 million.