UPDATE - Italian COVID Survivor Aged 108 Becomes One of Oldest People to Get Vaccinated - Care Home

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) Fatima Negrini, a 108-year-old Italian woman who is a resident at the Anni Azzurri San Faustino retirement home in Milan, has become one of the oldest people in the world to be vaccinated against COVID-19, several months after surviving the disease, the facility's communications officer told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, the woman was vaccinated yesterday. Other residents of our facility are also undergoing vaccination. There is no one as old as she is though. She is the only one over 100 years old in the facility," Elisa Barzaghi said.

Negrini is expected to receive her second vaccine dose in approximately 20 days' time, the retirement home communications officer added.

"I believe well, I have not heard from her directly, but she feels good. She is waiting for the second dose of the vaccine that she will have in around 20 days," Barzaghi remarked when asked about Negrini's current condition.

The retirement home resident received a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, Barzaghi confirmed.

According to AFP, Negrini, who will turn 109 on June 3, received the injection on Monday, along with other residents of the Anni Azzurri San Faustino retirement home.

Italy, along with other EU countries, began mass vaccination of their citizens with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in late December. Frontline health workers and people from risk groups, including senior citizens, are listed as a top priority. Italy has so far vaccinated over 1 million people, leading the way for the number of vaccine doses delivered in the bloc.