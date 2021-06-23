UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Italian Prime Minister Receives Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine As Second Shot After AstraZeneca

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine as a second shot, Corriere della Sera newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported about the second vaccine injection to the head of the Italian government in its report on the vaccination of German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Both European leaders received vaccine injections from the UK-Swedish company AstraZeneca as the first dose.

Last week, Draghi supported the combined use of COVID-19 vaccines. According to him, after the first shot, he developed a low number of antibodies, so he was advised to use another vaccine as a second dose.

On Monday, according to Corriere, Draghi received an injection of the Pfizer vaccine. Merkel was inoculated with the Moderna vaccine as the second dose.

More Stories From World

