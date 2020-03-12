UPDATE - Italian Prime Minister Says Closing All Shops Except for Pharmacies, Essentials Stores

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced new measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19): all trading activities have been halted, with the exception of essentials stores and pharmacies.

"We understand that we need to act gradually, but now is the time to make another step forward. Now we are giving orders to close all trading enterprises, except for essential goods stores, pharmacies," Conte said as broadcast on local tv and in social networks.

"We are closing shops, bars, pubs and restaurants.

Home delivery remains available," he said.

At the same time, the prime minister said, banks, post offices, insurance and financial companies, including "activities that ensure the functioning of these sectors", continued to operate.

Government sources told reporters the measures would be effective until March 25.

The number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Italy has increased by 2,000 over the past 24 hours, exceeding 12,000. The death toll has gone up by 196, reaching 827.