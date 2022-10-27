UPDATE - Italian Prime Minister Says Peace in Ukraine Can Be Achieved Through Support to Kiev

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said peace in Ukraine can be achieved through support to the Kiev authorities.

"I hope and will work for a just peace, but we need to understand how to achieve it. It can't be achieved by waving rainbow flags at demonstrations," Meloni said in the Senate of the national parliament ahead of a vote on the issue of confidence in the new government.

"The only way to contribute to talks in a conflict is to have a balance between the forces. If someone wins, then there is no need for talks. Peace is achieved through the support to Ukraine... giving it the opportunity to defend itself.. This is the only chance we have to make the parties decide to start negotiating," she said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said any cargo that contains weaponry for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the operation aims to "protect people subjected to genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.