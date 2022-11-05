UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Italy, Austria, Germany Voted Against Russian Resolution On Combating Nazism For 1st Time

Umer Jamshaid Published November 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM

UPDATE - Italy, Austria, Germany Voted Against Russian Resolution on Combating Nazism for 1st Time

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) Italy, Austria and Germany voted against the Russian draft resolution combating the glorification of Nazism for the first time in history during a vote at the session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Third Committee.

On Friday, the committee approved the resolution in a 106-52 vote with 15 abstentions. This resolution is adopted by the UN General Assembly annually. Once approved by the committee, it must be voted on in the General Assembly. In recent years, the United States and Ukraine used to vote against it, with a number of European countries joining them this year.

"In my memory, it is the first time in history," Special Representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry for Human Rights Grigory Lukiyantsev said, referring to the fact that Italy, Germany and Austria voted against the resolution against Nazism.

The countries that did not approve the Russian document claimed that they did so as Russia "exploits" the topic combating neo-Nazism for its own purposes during the military operation in Ukraine.

"Even in 2011, when there was a split within the EU and part of its members voted against (the resolution) and another part abstained, officials from Germany, Italy and Austria solemnly assured us that as a matter of principle they would never vote against a document condemning glorification of Nazism.

But political reasons appear to be more important," Lukiyantsev added.

The resolution calls on member states "to take active measures to ensure that education systems develop the necessary content to provide accurate accounts of history, as well as promote tolerance and other international human rights principles."

The document also urges states to eliminate all forms of racial discrimination by all appropriate means, including, if circumstances require, by legislation.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that those who had voted against the resolution were "immoral," and their actions were hypocritical.

"The nature (of the resolution against glorification of Nazism) can be called into question only by immoral individuals," Zakharova said on Telegram.

According to the spokeswoman, this act could be seen as "political hypocrisy."

