UPDATE - Italy Defeats England in 2020 Euro Final

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) The Italian national team beat England in the 2020 UEFA European Football Championship final held at London's Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

Italy beat England 3:2 on penalties on Sunday, following the 1:1 draw after extra time at Wembley.

The goalkeeper of the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma, was declared Player of the Tournament after after finishing on the winning side of two penalty shootouts - a record in European Championships. The Italian goalkeeper saved two hits in the final penalty shootout at Wembley, adding on to Italy's semi-final shootout win over Spain.

The Azzurri won the Euro 2020 tournament for the second time on Sunday. The first time that the Italian national team won the continental title was in 1968.

It played in the finals in 2000 and 2012, but lost to France and Spain, respectively.

In the Euro 2020 semifinals, the English national football team beat Denmark 2:1, qualifying for the Euro final for the first time. Meanwhile, the Italian national team beat Spain 4:2 in the semifinal.

The final at Wembley was the tournament's most attended match with 67,173 fans present at the game.

This year, the UEFA European Football Championship was held across the continent for the first time in its 60-year history, with 11 host cities in all: London, St. Petersburg, Baku, Munich, Rome, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Glasgow and Seville.