UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Italy Introduces Mandatory COVID Tests For Arrivals From Croatia, Greece, Spain - Minister

Sumaira FH 20 seconds ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:20 AM

UPDATE - Italy Introduces Mandatory COVID Tests for Arrivals From Croatia, Greece, Spain - Minister

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Italy is introducing compulsory tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) for arrivals from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain, Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

The Italian authorities' decision was made amid an increase in the number of new cases.

Most of the new cases are found in young people, many of whom have just returned from their vacation abroad, or representatives of compactly living diasporas.

Throughout almost entire July, the number of new COVID-19 cases in Italy was within 300 cases per day, which corresponded to the level of the initial period of the epidemic (late February - early March). Recently, however, the number of those infected has begun to rise again. On some days in August, the number of such cases exceeded 400, and on August 7 even reached 552.

"We must continue to be prudent to secure the results achieved in recent months at the expense of victims," Speranza said.

In addition, the minister added Colombia to the blacklist of countries with a high level of coronavirus infection, from where entry and transit into Italy is prohibited. Earlier, 16 countries, including Brazil, Armenia and Moldova, Montenegro and Serbia, were included in it. Also, at the end of July, mandatory quarantine was introduced for those who visited Bulgaria and Romania.

As of Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Italy topped 251,000, with 35,225 deaths and more than 202,000 recoveries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 737,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 20.1 million.

Related Topics

World Young Armenia Spain Italy Brazil Bulgaria Romania Serbia Croatia Colombia Malta Moldova Greece February March July August From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati youth capable of making success: Hazza bin ..

3 hours ago

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

5 hours ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

5 hours ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

5 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

5 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.