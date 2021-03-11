UPDATE - Jamaica Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign With AstraZeneca Drug - State Portal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Jamaica has launched the campaign of the vaccination against COVID-19 using the AstraZeneca drug, the Jamaica Information Service state portal said.

On Monday, the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Jamaica from India.

"Public Health Nurse, Marcia Thomas-Yetman, is the first person in Jamaica to receive the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine," the portal said on Wednesday.

Jamaica plans to vaccinate more than 17,000 healthcare employees within the first week of the campaign. Military and police officers will be the next group to receive the vaccine.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11, 2020. To date, more than 117.97 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 2.61 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Jamaica has confirmed more than 28,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with 463 deaths.