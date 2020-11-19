UrduPoint.com
UPDATE - Japan Confirms Daily Record Of 2,363 COVID-19 Cases Amid Worrying Spike - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

UPDATE - Japan Confirms Daily Record of 2,363 COVID-19 Cases Amid Worrying Spike - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Japan has confirmed a new daily record of 2,363 coronavirus cases, continuing a concerning trend in the country, the NHK broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Just this Wednesday the country confirmed 2,201 new cases, the first time the daily count moved beyond the 2,000 threshold.

The Japanese capital of Tokyo has also set a daily record with 534 new cases.

In response, the city authorities started asking hospitals to raise the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in serious condition, from 150 to 300, according to the broadcaster.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike also claimed that the metropolitan government was building a medical facility for patients with milder symptoms, NHK reported.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the country was on high alert and asked citizens to wear masks even during mealtime to prevent the spread of the disease.

