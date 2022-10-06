UPDATE - Japan Expresses Protest to N.Korea Over Missile Launches - Defense Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2022) Japan expressed a protest to North Korea over its missile launches, Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. We sent a strong protest to North Korea through diplomatic channels," the minister said.

The Yonhap news agency earlier on Thursday reported citing the South Korean military that North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

Hamada said the two ballistic missiles launched by North Korea had ranges of 350 and 800 kilometers and maximum altitudes of 100 and 50 kilometers.

"We believe that the trajectory of at least one of the fired missiles was non-standard," he said.

North Korea on Tuesday morning fired a ballistic missile that flew over the territory of Japan and fell in the Pacific Ocean. Last week Pyongyang also conducted several missile launches.