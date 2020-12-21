UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UPDATE - Japan Finds No Incidents Of Mutated Coronavirus Strain In Country - Cabinet Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:30 PM

UPDATE - Japan Finds No Incidents of Mutated Coronavirus Strain in Country - Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Japanese health authorities have not yet detected any cases of the new coronavirus strain, which had been found in the UK, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said on Monday.

On Saturday, UK health officials said they had identified a new variant of the coronavirus that is 70 percent more transmissible than other Sars-Cov-2 virus strains.

"According to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, [the new coronavirus strain] has not yet been confirmed within the country," Kato said during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Switzerland has confirmed no presence of the new strain within its borders as well.

"It is not yet clear to what extent the new strain has spread outside the UK and South Africa. No cases of the new strain have so far been identified in Switzerland," the Swiss government said in a statement.

Poland has yet to register any such cases as well, according to government spokesman Piotr Muller.

"There is no confirmed information, but specialists point out that it is possible," Muller told reporters.

The UK government effectively locked down parts of the country, including London, after admitting that more than half of all new COVID-19 cases had been caused by the new strain, which infects more easily but does not appear to be more deadly or pose any threats to new vaccines.

Following news about the virus mutation, countries in the EU and beyond began to close borders and suspend travel with the United Kingdom to prevent the spread of the new strain. However, the mutated virus has already been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark, South Africa, and Australia.

Tokyo has not yet made any official announcement on the disruption of air travel with London.

To date, Japan has confirmed 199,270 COVID-19 infections with the death toll at 2,784.

Related Topics

Australia London United Kingdom Japan South Africa Switzerland Netherlands Denmark All Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

1 hour ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

1 hour ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

1 hour ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

1 hour ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.