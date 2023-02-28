UrduPoint.com

UPDATE - Japan Freezes Assets Of 39 People, 73 Organizations From Russia - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 12:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2023) Tokyo is freezing the assets of 39 people and 73 organizations from Russia, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Sanctions are in particular imposed on Russian Deputy Defense Minister Viktor Goremykin and high-ranking officials in the Russian Presidential Administration Alexander Kharichev and Boris Rapoport.

Japan is also freezing the assets of nine people from the administrations of Russia's Kherson region, Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics (LPR, DPR), the Japanese ministry said.

The new sanctions also include a ban on exports of a number of goods that can "strengthen Russia's industrial base," the ministry said, adding that the details of the measures will be announced later.

The sanctions imposed by the Japanese government since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine apply to more than 987 people from Russia, the DPR and LPR, more than 400 Russian companies and organizations, as well as 12 banks.

Russia has largely been able to withstand the sanctions pressure that Western countries have been piling on it since last February. The United Nations estimated in its January World Economic Situation and Prospects report that the Russian economy contracted by just around 3.5% last year as opposed to the 15% it was projected to shrink at the start of 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said in address to the Federal Assembly last week that the country's gross domestic product decreased by only 2.1% in 2022.

